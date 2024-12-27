Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 118.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.95 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened and closed at 118.1, showing stability in its price. The stock reached a high of 120.6, while the low remained at 118.1. With a market capitalization of 90,878.08 crore, the stock continues to reflect significant activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 188,892 shares traded. The bank's 52-week high stands at 172.45, and the low is 106.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at 118.80. Over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has remained unchanged, also at 118.80, reflecting a 0.00% gain. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.77%, reaching 23,750.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.11%
3 Months2.57%
6 Months-13.97%
YTD-0.04%
1 Year0.0%
27 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.57Support 1118.2
Resistance 2121.76Support 2117.02
Resistance 3122.94Support 3115.83
27 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 25.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0003
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
27 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12297 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 188 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹118.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 120.6 & 118.1 yesterday to end at 118.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

