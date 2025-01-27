Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened and closed at ₹109.80, with a high of ₹110 and a low of ₹106.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹83,740.66 crore. The stock's performance over the past year showed a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 324,779 shares, indicating moderate activity in the stock.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 38.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 324 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹110 & ₹106.55 yesterday to end at ₹107.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend