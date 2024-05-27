Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹152.2 and closed at ₹152.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹157.05, while the low was ₹151.15. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹118969.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹163.15, and the 52-week low was ₹68. The BSE volume for the day was 1101103 shares.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.51% and is currently trading at ₹157.30. Over the course of the past year, Union Bank of India shares have surged by 125.83% to reach ₹157.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.10% to reach 22,957.10 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.47%
|3 Months
|4.04%
|6 Months
|46.33%
|YTD
|31.4%
|1 Year
|125.83%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.43
|Support 1
|152.63
|Resistance 2
|160.62
|Support 2
|149.02
|Resistance 3
|164.23
|Support 3
|146.83
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 9.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1307 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹157.05 & ₹151.15 yesterday to end at ₹152.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend