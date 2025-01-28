Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 107.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.50 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 106.90 and closed at 107.25, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 106.95 and a low of 104.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 81,908.59 crore, the bank's stock has a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75. The BSE recorded a volume of 325,982 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1106.88Support 1104.37
Resistance 2108.19Support 2103.17
Resistance 3109.39Support 3101.86
28 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 41.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14636 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 332 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹107.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 106.95 & 104.45 yesterday to end at 105.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.