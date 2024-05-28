Active Stocks
Tue May 28 2024 09:23:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.75 0.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 455.15 0.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.95 -0.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 839.40 0.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 318.30 0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 28 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 156.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.9 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's stock opened at 157 and closed at 156.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 161.65 and the low was 156.15. The market capitalization stands at 122061.42 crore. The 52-week high and low are 163.15 and 68 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2053346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:19:54 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by -0.41% and is currently trading at 159.25. Over the past year, the shares of Union Bank of India have gained 128.57% to reach 159.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.27%
3 Months4.98%
6 Months49.6%
YTD34.34%
1 Year128.57%
28 May 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.72Support 1157.07
Resistance 2165.08Support 2153.78
Resistance 3168.37Support 3151.42
28 May 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 6.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3331
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18954 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

28 May 2024, 08:00:17 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹156.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 161.65 & 156.15 yesterday to end at 156.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue