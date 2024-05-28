Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's stock opened at ₹157 and closed at ₹156.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹161.65 and the low was ₹156.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹122061.42 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹163.15 and ₹68 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2053346 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by -0.41% and is currently trading at ₹159.25. Over the past year, the shares of Union Bank of India have gained 128.57% to reach ₹159.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.27%
|3 Months
|4.98%
|6 Months
|49.6%
|YTD
|34.34%
|1 Year
|128.57%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.72
|Support 1
|157.07
|Resistance 2
|165.08
|Support 2
|153.78
|Resistance 3
|168.37
|Support 3
|151.42
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 6.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹161.65 & ₹156.15 yesterday to end at ₹156.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend