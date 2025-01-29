Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹109.40 and closed at ₹105.65, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹113 and a low of ₹107.95 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹80,603.24 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75, with a trading volume of 2,195,121 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹112.40, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹110.65
Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at ₹112.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹108.02 and ₹113.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹108.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 113.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.50%, currently trading at ₹111.20. However, over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has declined by 22.19%, also standing at ₹111.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.95%
|3 Months
|0.99%
|6 Months
|-18.04%
|YTD
|-8.14%
|1 Year
|-22.19%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.15
|Support 1
|108.02
|Resistance 2
|115.71
|Support 2
|105.45
|Resistance 3
|118.28
|Support 3
|102.89
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 34.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 46 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16574 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 180.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹105.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹113 & ₹107.95 yesterday to end at ₹110.50. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.