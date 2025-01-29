Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 110.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.40 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 109.40 and closed at 105.65, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 113 and a low of 107.95 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 80,603.24 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75, with a trading volume of 2,195,121 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:35:22 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹112.40, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹110.65

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 112.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 108.02 and 113.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 108.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 113.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:22:56 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.50%, currently trading at 111.20. However, over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has declined by 22.19%, also standing at 111.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.95%
3 Months0.99%
6 Months-18.04%
YTD-8.14%
1 Year-22.19%
29 Jan 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.15Support 1108.02
Resistance 2115.71Support 2105.45
Resistance 3118.28Support 3102.89
29 Jan 2025, 08:35:26 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 34.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9887
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.00111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:20:24 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 46 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16574 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 180.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

29 Jan 2025, 08:05:39 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹105.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 113 & 107.95 yesterday to end at 110.50. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

