Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹160.25 and closed at ₹159.90 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹160.40, while the low was ₹152.40. The market capitalization stood at ₹120,458.37 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹163.15 and ₹68 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 998,843 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.97
|Support 1
|152.57
|Resistance 2
|165.88
|Support 2
|147.08
|Resistance 3
|171.37
|Support 3
|143.17
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 7.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹160.4 & ₹152.4 yesterday to end at ₹159.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend