Mon Dec 30 2024 09:20:32
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 118.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.85 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 118.9 and closed slightly higher at 118.95. The stock reached a high of 119.45 and a low of 117.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 90,878.08 crore, the bank's shares have a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 106.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 70,877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:16:26 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.55%, currently trading at 118.50. Over the past year, Union Bank of India's shares have seen a marginal gain of 0.06%, also priced at 118.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that this data is current as of October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.59%
3 Months3.77%
6 Months-13.77%
YTD-1.03%
1 Year0.06%
30 Dec 2024, 08:48:43 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.09Support 1117.16
Resistance 2120.27Support 2116.41
Resistance 3121.02Support 3115.23
30 Dec 2024, 08:31:39 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 26.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0003
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:20:13 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11831 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 70 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:00:38 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹118.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 119.45 & 117.65 yesterday to end at 117.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

