Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹118.9 and closed slightly higher at ₹118.95. The stock reached a high of ₹119.45 and a low of ₹117.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹90,878.08 crore, the bank's shares have a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹106.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 70,877 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has increased by 0.55%, currently trading at ₹118.50. Over the past year, Union Bank of India's shares have seen a marginal gain of 0.06%, also priced at ₹118.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that this data is current as of October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|3 Months
|3.77%
|6 Months
|-13.77%
|YTD
|-1.03%
|1 Year
|0.06%
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.09
|Support 1
|117.16
|Resistance 2
|120.27
|Support 2
|116.41
|Resistance 3
|121.02
|Support 3
|115.23
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹149.0, 26.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹125.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11831 k
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 70 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹118.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.45 & ₹117.65 yesterday to end at ₹117.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend