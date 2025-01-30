Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at ₹111.30 and closed at ₹110.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹113.70 and a low of ₹110.40 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹84,404.78 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹100.75, with a trading volume of 576,795 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹146.0, 29.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 576 k.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.70 & ₹110.40 yesterday to end at ₹112.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.