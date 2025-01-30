Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 110.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.50 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 111.30 and closed at 110.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 113.70 and a low of 110.40 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 84,404.78 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 172.45 and a low of 100.75, with a trading volume of 576,795 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 146.0, 29.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9887
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.00111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
30 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16744 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 576 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹110.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 113.70 & 110.40 yesterday to end at 112.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

