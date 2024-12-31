Explore
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 119.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.05 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Union Bank of India opened at 118 and closed slightly lower at 117.85. The stock reached a high of 121.3 and a low of 117.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 90,786.47 crore, the bank's shares traded 355,460 times. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 172.45 and a low of 106.55, indicating significant volatility over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 09:34:57 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.05, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹119.2

Union Bank Of India Live Updates: Union Bank Of India share price is at 119.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 117.0 and 121.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 117.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 121.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Dec 2024, 09:20:23 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Union Bank of India has decreased by 0.71%, currently trading at 118.35. Over the past year, the price of Union Bank of India shares has declined by 0.14%, also at 118.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.77%, reaching 23644.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.84%
3 Months4.36%
6 Months-12.16%
YTD-0.14%
1 Year-0.14%
31 Dec 2024, 08:50:50 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Union Bank Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.02Support 1117.0
Resistance 2123.19Support 2115.15
Resistance 3125.04Support 3112.98
31 Dec 2024, 08:34:21 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 149.0, 24.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 125.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy0002
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
31 Dec 2024, 08:20:44 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12364 k

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 183.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 401 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:05:13 AM IST

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: Union Bank Of India closed at ₹117.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 121.3 & 117.2 yesterday to end at 119.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

