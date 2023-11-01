Hello User
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -2.8 %. The stock closed at 14.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.25 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar Multimedia

Unistar Multimedia's stock opened at 15.25 and closed at 14.66 for the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 15.6 and a low of 13.75. The market capitalization is 35.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 63 and 13.14 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 119,559 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.25, down -2.8% from yesterday's ₹14.66

The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the stock price is 14.25. There has been a 2.8% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.41.

01 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹14.66 on last trading day

