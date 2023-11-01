Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Unistar Multimedia's stock opened at ₹15.25 and closed at ₹14.66 for the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹15.6 and a low of ₹13.75. The market capitalization is ₹35.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹63 and ₹13.14 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 119,559 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.25, down -2.8% from yesterday's ₹14.66
The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the stock price is ₹14.25. There has been a 2.8% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.41.
01 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹14.66 on last trading day