Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Sees Positive Trading Day

Unistar Multimedia's stock opened at ₹15.28 and closed at ₹14.25, with a high of ₹15.28 and a low of ₹13.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹36.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹63, while the 52-week low is ₹13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 205,524 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Unistar Multimedia stock currently has a price of ₹14.79. There has been a 3.79% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.54.
On the last day of Unistar Multimedia's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 205,524. The closing price of the shares was ₹14.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!