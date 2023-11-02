Hello User
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Unistar Multimedia stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 3.79 %. The stock closed at 14.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.79 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar Multimedia's stock opened at 15.28 and closed at 14.25, with a high of 15.28 and a low of 13.8. The company has a market capitalization of 36.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 63, while the 52-week low is 13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 205,524 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.79, up 3.79% from yesterday's ₹14.25

Unistar Multimedia stock currently has a price of 14.79. There has been a 3.79% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.54.

02 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹14.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Unistar Multimedia's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 205,524. The closing price of the shares was 14.25.

