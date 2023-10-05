Hello User
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 16.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.8 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar Multimedia

On the last day of trading, Unistar Multimedia's stock opened at 16.5 and closed at 16.86. The stock reached a high of 17 and a low of 16.5. The market capitalization of Unistar Multimedia is 42.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63, while the 52-week low is 15.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock had a low price of 16.5 and a high price of 17.

05 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹16.8, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹16.86

The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the stock price is 16.8. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.06, indicating a decrease of 0.06 in the stock price.

05 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1698.952.50.151925.01336.516644.16
Tips Industries308.65-2.15-0.69343.75143.354002.78
05 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is 16.5, while the high price is 17.

05 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹16.97, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹16.86

The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the stock price is 16.97, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the value has increased by 0.11.

05 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1695.0-1.45-0.091925.01336.516605.46
Tips Industries310.75-0.05-0.02343.75143.354030.01
05 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹16.86 on last trading day

On the last day of Unistar Multimedia trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 165. The closing price for the day was 16.86.

