Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia sees positive trading results today

On the last day, the open price of Unistar Multimedia was ₹16.5 and the close price was ₹16.86. The stock had a high of ₹17.2 and a low of ₹16.31. The market capitalization of the company is ₹43.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63 and the 52-week low is ₹15.25. The BSE volume for the day was 16,700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.