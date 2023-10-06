Hello User
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia sees positive trading results today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 16.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.2 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar Multimedia

On the last day, the open price of Unistar Multimedia was 16.5 and the close price was 16.86. The stock had a high of 17.2 and a low of 16.31. The market capitalization of the company is 43.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63 and the 52-week low is 15.25. The BSE volume for the day was 16,700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹17.2, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹16.86

The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 17.2, with a net change of 0.34. This represents a percent change of 2.02%.

06 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹16.86 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Unistar Multimedia had a volume of 16,700 shares and closed at a price of 16.86.

