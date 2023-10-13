Hello User
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 15.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.6 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar Multimedia

On the last day of trading, Unistar Multimedia had an open price of 15.15 and a close price of 15.71. The stock reached a high of 15.75 and a low of 15 throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of 38.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63, while the 52-week low is 14.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 25 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.6, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹15.71

The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is 15.6, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, as the price has dropped by 0.7% or 0.11. This could suggest a potential downward trend in the stock's performance. However, it is important to consider other factors and analyze the stock's overall performance before making any investment decisions.

13 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹15.71 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 25. The closing price for the day was 15.71.

