Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Unistar Multimedia had an open price of ₹15.15 and a close price of ₹15.71. The stock reached a high of ₹15.75 and a low of ₹15 throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹38.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63, while the 52-week low is ₹14.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 25 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.