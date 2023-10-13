Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Unistar Multimedia had an open price of ₹15.15 and a close price of ₹15.71. The stock reached a high of ₹15.75 and a low of ₹15 throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹38.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63, while the 52-week low is ₹14.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 25 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is ₹15.6, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, as the price has dropped by 0.7% or ₹0.11. This could suggest a potential downward trend in the stock's performance. However, it is important to consider other factors and analyze the stock's overall performance before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 25. The closing price for the day was ₹15.71.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!