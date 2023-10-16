comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at 15.42, up 3.28% from yesterday's 14.93
BackBack

Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at ₹15.42, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹14.93

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 3.28 %. The stock closed at 14.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.42 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar MultimediaPremium
Unistar Multimedia

On the last day of trading, the stock of Unistar Multimedia opened at 15.15 and closed at 15.71. The stock reached a high of 15.75 and a low of 14.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 35.78 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 63 and 14.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,025 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:38:44 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia closed today at ₹15.42, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹14.93

Unistar Multimedia stock closed today at 15.42, showing a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 0.49. Yesterday, the stock closed at 14.93.

16 Oct 2023, 05:42:53 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Unistar Multimedia stock was 14.35, while the high price was 15.74.

16 Oct 2023, 03:05:37 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.98, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹14.93

The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 14.98. It has experienced a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive shift in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:20:14 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹14.93

The current data of Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is 15 with a percent change of 0.47. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 0.07, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.07 since the previous trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 02:17:51 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Unistar Multimedia stock had a low price of 14.35 and a high price of 15.50.

16 Oct 2023, 01:54:47 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹14.93

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 15, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% and has gained 0.07 points in value.

16 Oct 2023, 01:15:57 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock's low price for the day was 14.35, while the high price reached 15.5.

16 Oct 2023, 01:14:59 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.5, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹14.93

The current data of Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is 14.5. There has been a -2.88% percent change, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.43, suggesting a decrease of 0.43 in the stock's price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:50:34 PM IST

16 Oct 2023, 12:30:18 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.95, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹14.93

The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 14.95, with a 0.13% increase. The net change is 0.02, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:16:22 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock reached a low of 14.35 and a high of 15.50 today.

16 Oct 2023, 11:48:09 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹14.93

The current price of Unistar Multimedia stock is 15. It has experienced a 0.47% percent change, with a net change of 0.07.

16 Oct 2023, 11:14:41 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Unistar Multimedia stock is as follows: Today's low price: 14.35 Today's high price: 15.5

16 Oct 2023, 11:04:06 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.5, up 3.82% from yesterday's ₹14.93

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 15.5, representing a 3.82% increase from the previous trading period. The net change in stock price is 0.57.

16 Oct 2023, 10:31:57 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.5, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹14.93

As of the current data, the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 14.5. There has been a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.43, suggesting a decrease of 0.43 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:14:37 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Unistar Multimedia stock had a low price of 14.35 and a high price of 15.

16 Oct 2023, 09:59:43 AM IST

16 Oct 2023, 09:41:36 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.5, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹14.93

Unistar Multimedia stock currently has a price of 14.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change of the stock is -0.43, further suggesting a decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:12:31 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.35, down -3.88% from yesterday's ₹14.93

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 14.35. There has been a percent change of -3.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.58, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.58.

16 Oct 2023, 08:00:20 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹15.71 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 19,025. The closing price for the shares was 15.71.

