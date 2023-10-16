Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at 15.42, up 3.28% from yesterday's 14.93

On the last day of trading, the stock of Unistar Multimedia opened at ₹15.15 and closed at ₹15.71. The stock reached a high of ₹15.75 and a low of ₹14.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35.78 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹63 and ₹14.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,025 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.