Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at 15.42, up 3.28% from yesterday's 14.93

On the last day of trading, the stock of Unistar Multimedia opened at ₹15.15 and closed at ₹15.71. The stock reached a high of ₹15.75 and a low of ₹14.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35.78 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹63 and ₹14.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,025 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Unistar Multimedia stock closed today at ₹15.42, showing a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 0.49. Yesterday, the stock closed at ₹14.93.
Today, the low price of Unistar Multimedia stock was ₹14.35, while the high price was ₹15.74.
The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹14.98. It has experienced a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive shift in the stock price.
The current data of Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is ₹15 with a percent change of 0.47. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 0.07, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹0.07 since the previous trading session.
Today, Unistar Multimedia stock had a low price of ₹14.35 and a high price of ₹15.50.
Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹15, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% and has gained 0.07 points in value.
Click here for Unistar Multimedia News
Unistar Multimedia stock's low price for the day was ₹14.35, while the high price reached ₹15.5.
The current data of Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is ₹14.5. There has been a -2.88% percent change, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.43, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.43 in the stock's price.
The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹14.95, with a 0.13% increase. The net change is 0.02, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Unistar Multimedia stock reached a low of ₹14.35 and a high of ₹15.50 today.
The current price of Unistar Multimedia stock is ₹15. It has experienced a 0.47% percent change, with a net change of 0.07.
The current day's high and low data for Unistar Multimedia stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹14.35 Today's high price: ₹15.5
Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹15.5, representing a 3.82% increase from the previous trading period. The net change in stock price is 0.57.
As of the current data, the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹14.5. There has been a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.43, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.43 in the stock price.
Click here for Unistar Multimedia Profit Loss
Today, Unistar Multimedia stock had a low price of ₹14.35 and a high price of ₹15.
Unistar Multimedia stock currently has a price of ₹14.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change of the stock is -0.43, further suggesting a decrease in value.
Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹14.35. There has been a percent change of -3.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.58, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.58.
On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 19,025. The closing price for the shares was ₹15.71.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!