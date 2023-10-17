Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Unistar Multimedia's stock opened at ₹14.35 and closed at ₹14.93 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹15.74, while the low was ₹14.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹38.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63, and the 52-week low is ₹14.15. The BSE volume for the day was 155,669 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed today at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42 Today, the closing price of Unistar Multimedia stock was ₹14.52, which represents a decrease of 5.84% from the previous day. The net change in price was -0.9. Yesterday's closing price was ₹15.42.

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap PVR Inox 1764.9 20.15 1.15 1925.0 1336.5 17290.25 Tips Industries 345.2 27.55 8.67 343.75 143.35 4476.78

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range Today's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is ₹14.52 and the high price is ₹16.

Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.95, down -3.05% from yesterday's ₹15.42 Unistar Multimedia stock has a current price of ₹14.95, which represents a decrease of 3.05% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -0.47.

Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹15.42 The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is ₹15. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.42, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹15.42 Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹15, which represents a decrease of 2.72% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.42.

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 15.13 10 Days 15.94 20 Days 16.45 50 Days 17.27 100 Days 19.34 300 Days 29.64

Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.2, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹15.42 Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹15.2 with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -0.22. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.43% or ₹0.22.

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.25, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹15.42 Unistar Multimedia stock is currently trading at a price of ₹15.25, which represents a decrease of -1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock has also experienced a net change of -0.17. Click here for Unistar Multimedia Dividend

Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.35, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹15.42 The current data of Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is ₹15.35, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -0.07. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and the value has decreased by ₹0.07.

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.48, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹15.42 The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹15.48. It has experienced a 0.39% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.06. Click here for Unistar Multimedia Profit Loss

Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.5, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹15.42 Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹15.5 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.08. This means that the stock has increased by 0.52% and the price has increased by 0.08 rupees.

Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.42, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹14.93 The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹15.42. It has experienced a 3.28% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.49.

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹14.93 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia, the BSE volume was 155,669 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹14.93 per share.