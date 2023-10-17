Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Unistar Multimedia's stock opened at ₹14.35 and closed at ₹14.93 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹15.74, while the low was ₹14.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹38.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63, and the 52-week low is ₹14.15. The BSE volume for the day was 155,669 shares.
Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed today at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42
Today, the closing price of Unistar Multimedia stock was ₹14.52, which represents a decrease of 5.84% from the previous day. The net change in price was -0.9. Yesterday's closing price was ₹15.42.
Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1764.9
|20.15
|1.15
|1925.0
|1336.5
|17290.25
|Tips Industries
|345.2
|27.55
|8.67
|343.75
|143.35
|4476.78
Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range
Today's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is ₹14.52 and the high price is ₹16.
Unistar Multimedia share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|15.13
|10 Days
|15.94
|20 Days
|16.45
|50 Days
|17.27
|100 Days
|19.34
|300 Days
|29.64
Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹14.93 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia, the BSE volume was 155,669 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹14.93 per share.
