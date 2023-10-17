comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at 14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's 15.42
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

10 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -5.84 %. The stock closed at 15.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.52 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar MultimediaPremium
Unistar Multimedia

Unistar Multimedia's stock opened at 14.35 and closed at 14.93 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 15.74, while the low was 14.35. The company has a market capitalization of 38.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63, and the 52-week low is 14.15. The BSE volume for the day was 155,669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:40:44 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed today at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Today, the closing price of Unistar Multimedia stock was 14.52, which represents a decrease of 5.84% from the previous day. The net change in price was -0.9. Yesterday's closing price was 15.42.

17 Oct 2023, 06:22:10 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1764.920.151.151925.01336.517290.25
Tips Industries345.227.558.67343.75143.354476.78
17 Oct 2023, 05:31:30 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is 14.52 and the high price is 16.

17 Oct 2023, 03:15:10 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.95, down -3.05% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Unistar Multimedia stock has a current price of 14.95, which represents a decrease of 3.05% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -0.47.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42:42 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1755.510.750.621925.01336.517198.16
Tips Industries335.918.255.75343.75143.354356.17
17 Oct 2023, 02:35:53 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹15.42

The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is 15. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.42, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:24:25 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock had a low price of 14.76 and a high price of 16.

17 Oct 2023, 01:55:01 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 15, which represents a decrease of 2.72% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.42.

17 Oct 2023, 01:38:35 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days15.13
10 Days15.94
20 Days16.45
50 Days17.27
100 Days19.34
300 Days29.64
17 Oct 2023, 01:14:20 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.2, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 15.2 with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -0.22. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.43% or 0.22.

17 Oct 2023, 01:12:46 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Unistar Multimedia stock reached a low price of 14.76 and a high price of 16.

17 Oct 2023, 01:03:02 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:35:24 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1742.55-2.2-0.131925.01336.517071.29
Tips Industries344.026.358.3343.75143.354461.22
17 Oct 2023, 12:30:03 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.25, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently trading at a price of 15.25, which represents a decrease of -1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock has also experienced a net change of -0.17.

17 Oct 2023, 12:26:15 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is 14.76 and the high price is 16.

17 Oct 2023, 11:12:57 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.35, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹15.42

The current data of Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is 15.35, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -0.07. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and the value has decreased by 0.07.

17 Oct 2023, 11:12:36 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is 14.76 and the high price is 16.

17 Oct 2023, 10:31:27 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.48, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹15.42

The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 15.48. It has experienced a 0.39% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.06.

17 Oct 2023, 10:15:58 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price of Unistar Multimedia stock is 14.76 and the high price is 16.

17 Oct 2023, 09:58:42 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:40:14 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.5, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 15.5 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.08. This means that the stock has increased by 0.52% and the price has increased by 0.08 rupees.

17 Oct 2023, 09:01:42 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.42, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹14.93

The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 15.42. It has experienced a 3.28% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.49.

17 Oct 2023, 08:15:06 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹14.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia, the BSE volume was 155,669 shares. The closing price for the day was 14.93 per share.

