Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at 14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's 15.42

Unistar Multimedia's stock opened at ₹14.35 and closed at ₹14.93 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹15.74, while the low was ₹14.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹38.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63, and the 52-week low is ₹14.15. The BSE volume for the day was 155,669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.