Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at 14.6, down -2.41% from yesterday's 14.96

Unistar Multimedia had an open price of ₹15.01 and a close price of ₹15.42 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹16 and a low of ₹14.52. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63, while the 52-week low is ₹14.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,599 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Unistar Multimedia stock closed at ₹14.6 today, which represents a decrease of 2.41% from the previous day's closing price of ₹14.96. The stock experienced a net change of -0.36.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1767.9
|7.05
|0.4
|1925.0
|1336.5
|17319.64
|Tips Industries
|349.0
|5.55
|1.62
|348.0
|143.35
|4526.06
Unistar Multimedia stock's low price for the day was ₹14.5, while the high price reached ₹15.99.
Based on the current data, Unistar Multimedia stock is priced at ₹14.96. There has been no change in the percent or net change of the stock price.
Click here for Unistar Multimedia Board Meetings
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1764.9
|20.15
|1.15
|1925.0
|1336.5
|17290.25
|Tips Industries
|345.2
|27.55
|8.67
|343.75
|143.35
|4476.78
Unistar Multimedia stock has experienced a decrease in price of 5.84%, or a net change of -0.9. The current stock price is ₹14.52.
Today, Unistar Multimedia stock reached a low price of ₹14.52 and a high price of ₹16.
Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹14.52, which represents a 5.84% decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, indicating a decrease in value.
Click here for Unistar Multimedia AGM
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|15.20
|10 Days
|15.77
|20 Days
|16.36
|50 Days
|17.26
|100 Days
|19.25
|300 Days
|29.42
The current data of Unistar Multimedia stock shows that its price is ₹14.52. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 5.84%, resulting in a net change of -0.9.
Today's high and low for Unistar Multimedia stock is ₹16 and ₹14.52, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1764.9
|20.15
|1.15
|1925.0
|1336.5
|17290.25
|Tips Industries
|345.2
|27.55
|8.67
|343.75
|143.35
|4476.78
The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is ₹14.52, which represents a decrease of 5.84% from the previous price. The net change in the stock price is -0.9, indicating a decline in value.
Today's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock was ₹14.52, while the high price was ₹16.
Unistar Multimedia stock has experienced a decrease in price of 5.84% or ₹0.9. The current stock price stands at ₹14.52.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1764.9
|20.15
|1.15
|1925.0
|1336.5
|17290.25
|Tips Industries
|345.2
|27.55
|8.67
|343.75
|143.35
|4476.78
The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is ₹14.52, which represents a percent change of -5.84. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 5.84%. The net change is -0.9, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹0.9 from its previous value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
The current day's high and low data for Unistar Multimedia stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹14.52 Today's high price: ₹16.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1764.9
|20.15
|1.15
|1925.0
|1336.5
|17290.25
|Tips Industries
|345.2
|27.55
|8.67
|343.75
|143.35
|4476.78
Unistar Multimedia stock currently has a price of ₹14.52. There has been a percent change of -5.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, indicating a decrease of ₹0.9 in the stock price.
Click here for Unistar Multimedia Profit Loss
Today's low price of Unistar Multimedia stock is ₹14.52 and the high price is ₹16.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹14.52. There has been a percent change of -5.84, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.9 in the stock price.
The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is ₹14.52, which represents a percent change of -5.84%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 5.84%. Additionally, the net change is -0.9, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.9 units.
On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 6599 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹15.42 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!