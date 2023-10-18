Hello User
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at 14.6, down -2.41% from yesterday's 14.96

12 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -2.41 %. The stock closed at 14.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.6 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar Multimedia

Unistar Multimedia had an open price of 15.01 and a close price of 15.42 on the last day. The stock had a high of 16 and a low of 14.52. The market capitalization of the company is 36.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63, while the 52-week low is 14.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia closed today at ₹14.6, down -2.41% from yesterday's ₹14.96

Unistar Multimedia stock closed at 14.6 today, which represents a decrease of 2.41% from the previous day's closing price of 14.96. The stock experienced a net change of -0.36.

18 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1767.97.050.41925.01336.517319.64
Tips Industries349.05.551.62348.0143.354526.06
18 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock's low price for the day was 14.5, while the high price reached 15.99.

18 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.96, up 0% from yesterday's ₹14.96

Based on the current data, Unistar Multimedia stock is priced at 14.96. There has been no change in the percent or net change of the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1764.920.151.151925.01336.517290.25
Tips Industries345.227.558.67343.75143.354476.78
18 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Unistar Multimedia stock has experienced a decrease in price of 5.84%, or a net change of -0.9. The current stock price is 14.52.

18 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Unistar Multimedia stock reached a low price of 14.52 and a high price of 16.

18 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 14.52, which represents a 5.84% decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, indicating a decrease in value.

18 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days15.20
10 Days15.77
20 Days16.36
50 Days17.26
100 Days19.25
300 Days29.42
18 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

The current data of Unistar Multimedia stock shows that its price is 14.52. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 5.84%, resulting in a net change of -0.9.

18 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today's high and low for Unistar Multimedia stock is 16 and 14.52, respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1764.920.151.151925.01336.517290.25
Tips Industries345.227.558.67343.75143.354476.78
18 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is 14.52, which represents a decrease of 5.84% from the previous price. The net change in the stock price is -0.9, indicating a decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock was 14.52, while the high price was 16.

18 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Unistar Multimedia stock has experienced a decrease in price of 5.84% or 0.9. The current stock price stands at 14.52.

18 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1764.920.151.151925.01336.517290.25
Tips Industries345.227.558.67343.75143.354476.78
18 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is 14.52, which represents a percent change of -5.84. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 5.84%. The net change is -0.9, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.9 from its previous value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Unistar Multimedia stock is as follows: Today's low price: 14.52 Today's high price: 16.

18 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1764.920.151.151925.01336.517290.25
Tips Industries345.227.558.67343.75143.354476.78
18 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Unistar Multimedia stock currently has a price of 14.52. There has been a percent change of -5.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, indicating a decrease of 0.9 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price of Unistar Multimedia stock is 14.52 and the high price is 16.

18 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

Based on the current data, the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 14.52. There has been a percent change of -5.84, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.52, down -5.84% from yesterday's ₹15.42

The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is 14.52, which represents a percent change of -5.84%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 5.84%. Additionally, the net change is -0.9, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.9 units.

18 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹15.42 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 6599 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 15.42 per share.

