Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Unistar Multimedia's open price was ₹15.95 and the close price was ₹14.96. The stock had a high of ₹15.99 and a low of ₹14.5. The market capitalization is ₹36.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63 and the 52-week low is ₹14.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.