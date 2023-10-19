Hello User
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 14.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar Multimedia

On the last day, Unistar Multimedia's open price was 15.95 and the close price was 14.96. The stock had a high of 15.99 and a low of 14.5. The market capitalization is 36.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63 and the 52-week low is 14.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock's low price for the day is 14.56 and the high price is 15.40.

19 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Unistar Multimedia Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹14.61

The current data of Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is 15. There has been a percent change of 2.67, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.39, suggesting an increase in the stock price. Based on this data, it can be inferred that Unistar Multimedia stock has performed well and has seen a rise in its value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.4, up 5.41% from yesterday's ₹14.61

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 15.4, which represents a 5.41% increase from the previous trading day. The stock has gained 0.79 points in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹14.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia, the BSE volume was 5877 shares. The closing price for the shares was 14.96.

