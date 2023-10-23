comScore
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 14.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.5 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar MultimediaPremium
Unistar Multimedia

On the last day, Unistar Multimedia opened at 15.4 and closed at 14.66. The stock had a high of 15.4 and a low of 13.55. The market capitalization of the company is 37.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63 and the 52-week low is 14.15. The BSE volume for the day was 3558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:16:53 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock reached a low of 13.55 and a high of 15.40 today.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43:36 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.5, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹14.66

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 14.5, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -0.16. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.09% from its previous value and there has been a decrease of 0.16 in the stock's price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:30:46 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days14.92
10 Days15.03
20 Days15.92
50 Days17.11
100 Days18.86
300 Days28.70
23 Oct 2023, 01:12:06 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock had a low price of 13.55 and a high price of 15.40 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:04:39 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.9, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹14.66

The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 14.9, with a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 0.24. This means that the stock has increased by 1.64% from its previous value and has gained 0.24 rupees.

23 Oct 2023, 12:52:12 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:33:17 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1636.35-57.55-3.41925.01336.516030.88
Tips Industries350.05-8.3-2.32383.0143.354495.57
23 Oct 2023, 12:31:37 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.9, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹14.66

The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is 14.9. There has been a 1.64 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.24.

23 Oct 2023, 12:21:19 PM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock of Unistar Multimedia had a low price of 13.55 and a high price of 15.4.

23 Oct 2023, 11:57:07 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹14.66

The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 15. There has been a percent change of 2.32, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.34, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.34.

23 Oct 2023, 11:34:22 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1645.2-48.7-2.881925.01336.516117.58
Tips Industries348.25-10.1-2.82383.0143.354472.46
23 Oct 2023, 11:12:44 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock's low price for the day is 13.55 and the high price is 15.40.

23 Oct 2023, 11:00:16 AM IST

Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹14.66 on last trading day

On the last day of Unistar Multimedia, the BSE volume was 3558 shares, and the closing price was 14.66.

