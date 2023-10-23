Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Unistar Multimedia opened at ₹15.4 and closed at ₹14.66. The stock had a high of ₹15.4 and a low of ₹13.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63 and the 52-week low is ₹14.15. The BSE volume for the day was 3558 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range
Unistar Multimedia stock reached a low of ₹13.55 and a high of ₹15.40 today.
Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.5, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹14.66
Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹14.5, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -0.16. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.09% from its previous value and there has been a decrease of 0.16 in the stock's price.
Unistar Multimedia share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|14.92
|10 Days
|15.03
|20 Days
|15.92
|50 Days
|17.11
|100 Days
|18.86
|300 Days
|28.70
Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.9, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹14.66
The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹14.9, with a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 0.24. This means that the stock has increased by 1.64% from its previous value and has gained 0.24 rupees.
Unistar Multimedia Live Updates
UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA
UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA
Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1636.35
|-57.55
|-3.4
|1925.0
|1336.5
|16030.88
|Tips Industries
|350.05
|-8.3
|-2.32
|383.0
|143.35
|4495.57
Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.9, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹14.66
The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is ₹14.9. There has been a 1.64 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.24.
Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹14.66
The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹15. There has been a percent change of 2.32, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.34, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹0.34.
Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1645.2
|-48.7
|-2.88
|1925.0
|1336.5
|16117.58
|Tips Industries
|348.25
|-10.1
|-2.82
|383.0
|143.35
|4472.46
Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹14.66 on last trading day
On the last day of Unistar Multimedia, the BSE volume was 3558 shares, and the closing price was ₹14.66.
