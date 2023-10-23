Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Unistar Multimedia opened at ₹15.4 and closed at ₹14.66. The stock had a high of ₹15.4 and a low of ₹13.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63 and the 52-week low is ₹14.15. The BSE volume for the day was 3558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.