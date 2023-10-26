Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at 15.65, up 7.27% from yesterday's 14.59

On the last day of trading, the open price for Unistar Multimedia was ₹14.58, and the close price was ₹14.88. The stock reached a high of ₹15.1 and a low of ₹14.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63, while the 52-week low is ₹13.55. The BSE volume for the day was 5,553 shares.
Today, Unistar Multimedia stock closed at ₹15.65, which is a 7.27% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹14.59. The net change in the stock price is ₹1.06.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1584.8
|-33.05
|-2.04
|1925.0
|1336.5
|15525.86
|Tips Industries
|341.05
|1.65
|0.49
|383.0
|143.35
|4379.99
The current day's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is ₹13.14, while the high price is ₹15.90.
The current data shows that the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹15.5. There has been a 6.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.91.
|PVR Inox
|1569.9
|-47.95
|-2.96
|1925.0
|1336.5
|15379.89
|Tips Industries
|339.25
|-0.15
|-0.04
|383.0
|143.35
|4356.87
Today, Unistar Multimedia stock had a low price of ₹13.14 and a high price of ₹15.
Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹13.85, which represents a 5.07% decrease in value. The net change is -0.74.
The current data shows that the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹13.6. There has been a percent change of -6.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.99, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.99.
|5 Days
|14.81
|10 Days
|15.01
|20 Days
|15.86
|50 Days
|17.06
|100 Days
|18.75
|300 Days
|28.17
Based on the current data, the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹13.6. There has been a percent change of -6.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.99, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Today, Unistar Multimedia stock reached a low price of ₹13.5 and a high price of ₹15.
|PVR Inox
|1572.05
|-45.8
|-2.83
|1925.0
|1336.5
|15400.95
|Tips Industries
|332.05
|-7.35
|-2.17
|383.0
|143.35
|4264.4
Unistar Multimedia stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -4.04 and a net change of -0.59. The current price of the stock is ₹14.
Unistar Multimedia stock's current day's low price is ₹14 and the high price is ₹15.
The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹14.18. It has experienced a percent change of -2.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.41, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹0.41.
|PVR Inox
|1574.3
|-43.55
|-2.69
|1925.0
|1336.5
|15422.99
|Tips Industries
|328.0
|-11.4
|-3.36
|383.0
|143.35
|4212.39
Today's low price of Unistar Multimedia stock is ₹14.16 and the high price is ₹15.
The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the stock price is ₹14.2 with a percent change of -2.67. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.67% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.39, indicating a decrease of ₹0.39.
|PVR Inox
|1597.65
|-20.2
|-1.25
|1925.0
|1336.5
|15651.75
|Tips Industries
|324.4
|-15.0
|-4.42
|383.0
|143.35
|4166.16
The current data shows that the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹14.16. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.95% or ₹0.43.
Unistar Multimedia stock's current day's low price is ₹14.16 and high price is ₹15.
Unistar Multimedia stock is currently trading at ₹14.98. It has experienced a 2.67% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.39.
The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹14.59, with a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -0.29. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.95% and the value has decreased by ₹0.29.
On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5553. The closing price for the day was ₹14.88.
