Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at 15.65, up 7.27% from yesterday's 14.59

11 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 7.27 %. The stock closed at 14.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.65 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar Multimedia

On the last day of trading, the open price for Unistar Multimedia was 14.58, and the close price was 14.88. The stock reached a high of 15.1 and a low of 14.45. The market capitalization of the company is 36.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63, while the 52-week low is 13.55. The BSE volume for the day was 5,553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:50 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia closed today at ₹15.65, up 7.27% from yesterday's ₹14.59

Today, Unistar Multimedia stock closed at 15.65, which is a 7.27% increase from yesterday's closing price of 14.59. The net change in the stock price is 1.06.

26 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1584.8-33.05-2.041925.01336.515525.86
Tips Industries341.051.650.49383.0143.354379.99
26 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is 13.14, while the high price is 15.90.

26 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.5, up 6.24% from yesterday's ₹14.59

The current data shows that the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 15.5. There has been a 6.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.91.

26 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1569.9-47.95-2.961925.01336.515379.89
Tips Industries339.25-0.15-0.04383.0143.354356.87
26 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Unistar Multimedia stock had a low price of 13.14 and a high price of 15.

26 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹13.85, down -5.07% from yesterday's ₹14.59

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 13.85, which represents a 5.07% decrease in value. The net change is -0.74.

26 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹13.6, down -6.79% from yesterday's ₹14.59

The current data shows that the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 13.6. There has been a percent change of -6.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.99, suggesting a decrease of 0.99.

26 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days14.81
10 Days15.01
20 Days15.86
50 Days17.06
100 Days18.75
300 Days28.17
26 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹13.6, down -6.79% from yesterday's ₹14.59

Based on the current data, the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 13.6. There has been a percent change of -6.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.99, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Unistar Multimedia stock reached a low price of 13.5 and a high price of 15.

26 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Unistar Multimedia Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price update :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹14.59

Unistar Multimedia stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -4.04 and a net change of -0.59. The current price of the stock is 14.

26 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock's current day's low price is 14 and the high price is 15.

26 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.18, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹14.59

The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 14.18. It has experienced a percent change of -2.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.41, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.41.

26 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price of Unistar Multimedia stock is 14.16 and the high price is 15.

26 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.2, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹14.59

The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the stock price is 14.2 with a percent change of -2.67. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.67% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.39, indicating a decrease of 0.39.

26 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.16, down -2.95% from yesterday's ₹14.59

The current data shows that the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 14.16. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.95% or 0.43.

26 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock's current day's low price is 14.16 and high price is 15.

26 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.98, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹14.59

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently trading at 14.98. It has experienced a 2.67% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.39.

26 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.59, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹14.88

The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 14.59, with a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -0.29. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.95% and the value has decreased by 0.29.

26 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹14.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5553. The closing price for the day was 14.88.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.