Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at 15.7, up 1.68% from yesterday's 15.44

On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia, the stock opened at ₹15 and closed at ₹14.59. The highest price reached during the day was ₹15.9, while the lowest price was ₹13.14. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63, and the 52-week low is ₹13.55. The BSE volume for the day was 207,018 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Unistar Multimedia's stock had a closing price of ₹15.7 today, with a 1.68% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹15.44. The net change in stock price was 0.26.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1602.0
|26.45
|1.68
|1925.0
|1336.5
|15694.36
|Tips Industries
|345.45
|4.4
|1.29
|383.0
|143.35
|4436.5
Unistar Multimedia stock had a low price of ₹15.11 and a high price of ₹16.98 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1605.15
|29.6
|1.88
|1925.0
|1336.5
|15725.22
|Tips Industries
|346.5
|5.45
|1.6
|383.0
|143.35
|4449.98
The current data shows that the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹15.11. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.14% and a net change of -0.33.
Unistar Multimedia stock reached a low of ₹15.13 and a high of ₹16.98 today.
Unistar Multimedia stock currently has a price of ₹15.21 with a percent change of -1.49. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.49%. Additionally, the net change is -0.23, implying that the stock has decreased by ₹0.23.
Click here for Unistar Multimedia AGM
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|14.74
|10 Days
|14.99
|20 Days
|15.75
|50 Days
|16.99
|100 Days
|18.64
|300 Days
|27.95
The current day's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is ₹15.13, while the high price is ₹16.98.
Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹15.65 with a 1.36 percent increase and a net change of 0.21.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1605.0
|29.45
|1.87
|1925.0
|1336.5
|15723.75
|Tips Industries
|344.55
|3.5
|1.03
|383.0
|143.35
|4424.94
The current day's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is ₹15.13 and the high price is ₹16.98.
The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹15.75, with a percent change of 2.01 and a net change of 0.31. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.01% from its previous value and the net change in price is 0.31.
The current data of Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the stock price is ₹15.75 with a percent change of 2.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.01% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.31, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹0.31 in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1604.75
|29.2
|1.85
|1925.0
|1336.5
|15721.3
|Tips Industries
|346.65
|5.6
|1.64
|383.0
|143.35
|4451.91
Unistar Multimedia stock's low price today was ₹15.13, while its high price was ₹16.98.
Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹15.75, representing a 2.01% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.31.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PVR Inox
|1613.55
|38.0
|2.41
|1925.0
|1336.5
|15807.52
|Tips Industries
|349.15
|8.1
|2.38
|383.0
|143.35
|4484.01
The current day's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is ₹15.13, while the high price is ₹16.98.
Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹15.65, with a percent change of 7.27 and a net change of 1.06.
Unistar Multimedia stock has experienced a significant increase in price, rising by 7.27 percent. The net change in price is 1.06, with the stock currently priced at ₹15.65. This suggests positive market sentiment and potential growth for the company.
On the last day of trading, Unistar Multimedia had a volume of 207,018 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹14.59 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!