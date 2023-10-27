Hello User
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia closed today at 15.7, up 1.68% from yesterday's 15.44

10 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 15.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.7 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar Multimedia

On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia, the stock opened at 15 and closed at 14.59. The highest price reached during the day was 15.9, while the lowest price was 13.14. The market capitalization of the company is 39.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63, and the 52-week low is 13.55. The BSE volume for the day was 207,018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia closed today at ₹15.7, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹15.44

Unistar Multimedia's stock had a closing price of 15.7 today, with a 1.68% increase from yesterday's closing price of 15.44. The net change in stock price was 0.26.

27 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1602.026.451.681925.01336.515694.36
Tips Industries345.454.41.29383.0143.354436.5
27 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock had a low price of 15.11 and a high price of 16.98 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1605.1529.61.881925.01336.515725.22
Tips Industries346.55.451.6383.0143.354449.98
27 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.11, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹15.44

The current data shows that the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 15.11. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.14% and a net change of -0.33.

27 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock reached a low of 15.13 and a high of 16.98 today.

27 Oct 2023, 01:50 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.21, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹15.44

Unistar Multimedia stock currently has a price of 15.21 with a percent change of -1.49. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.49%. Additionally, the net change is -0.23, implying that the stock has decreased by 0.23.

Click here for Unistar Multimedia AGM

27 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days14.74
10 Days14.99
20 Days15.75
50 Days16.99
100 Days18.64
300 Days27.95
27 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is 15.13, while the high price is 16.98.

27 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.65, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹15.44

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 15.65 with a 1.36 percent increase and a net change of 0.21.

27 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Unistar Multimedia Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1605.029.451.871925.01336.515723.75
Tips Industries344.553.51.03383.0143.354424.94
27 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is 15.13 and the high price is 16.98.

27 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.75, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹15.44

The current stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 15.75, with a percent change of 2.01 and a net change of 0.31. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.01% from its previous value and the net change in price is 0.31.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.75, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹15.44

The current data of Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the stock price is 15.75 with a percent change of 2.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.01% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.31, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.31 in value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1604.7529.21.851925.01336.515721.3
Tips Industries346.655.61.64383.0143.354451.91
27 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

Unistar Multimedia stock's low price today was 15.13, while its high price was 16.98.

27 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.75, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹15.44

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 15.75, representing a 2.01% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.31.

27 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PVR Inox1613.5538.02.411925.01336.515807.52
Tips Industries349.158.12.38383.0143.354484.01
27 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.75, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹15.44

27 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Unistar Multimedia stock is 15.13, while the high price is 16.98.

27 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Unistar Multimedia Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.65, up 7.27% from yesterday's ₹14.59

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 15.65, with a percent change of 7.27 and a net change of 1.06.

27 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.65, up 7.27% from yesterday's ₹14.59

Unistar Multimedia stock has experienced a significant increase in price, rising by 7.27 percent. The net change in price is 1.06, with the stock currently priced at 15.65. This suggests positive market sentiment and potential growth for the company.

27 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹14.59 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Unistar Multimedia had a volume of 207,018 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 14.59 per share.

