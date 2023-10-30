Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia shares plummet in trading session

On the last day of trading, Unistar Multimedia opened at ₹16.98 and closed at ₹15.44. The stock had a high of ₹16.98 and a low of ₹15.11. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63, while the 52-week low is ₹13.14. The BSE volume for the day was 7923 shares.
Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at ₹14.47, experiencing a percent change of -4.43%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by -0.67.
The current data shows that the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is ₹15.7 with a percent change of 1.68. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.68% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.26, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹0.26.
On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,923. The closing price for the shares was ₹15.44.
