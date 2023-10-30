Hello User
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia shares plummet in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -4.43 %. The stock closed at 15.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.47 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar Multimedia

On the last day of trading, Unistar Multimedia opened at 16.98 and closed at 15.44. The stock had a high of 16.98 and a low of 15.11. The market capitalization of the company is 39.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63, while the 52-week low is 13.14. The BSE volume for the day was 7923 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.47, down -4.43% from yesterday's ₹15.14

Unistar Multimedia stock is currently priced at 14.47, experiencing a percent change of -4.43%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by -0.67.

30 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.7, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹15.44

The current data shows that the stock price of Unistar Multimedia is 15.7 with a percent change of 1.68. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.68% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.26, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.26.

30 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹15.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,923. The closing price for the shares was 15.44.

