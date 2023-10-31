Hello User
Unistar Multimedia share price Today Live Updates : Unistar Multimedia Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Unistar Multimedia stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 14.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.97 per share. Investors should monitor Unistar Multimedia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unistar Multimedia

On the last day of trading, Unistar Multimedia opened at 15.95 and closed at 15.14. The stock had a high of 15.95 and a low of 13.82. The market capitalization of Unistar Multimedia is currently 37.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63 and the 52-week low is 13.14. The BSE volume for the day was 49,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price NSE Live :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹14.97, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹14.66

Unistar Multimedia stock currently has a price of 14.97. The stock has experienced a 2.11% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.31.

31 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Today :Unistar Multimedia trading at ₹15.25, up 4.02% from yesterday's ₹14.66

The current data for Unistar Multimedia stock shows that the price is at 15.25, which represents a 4.02% increase. The net change is 0.59, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Unistar Multimedia share price Live :Unistar Multimedia closed at ₹15.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Unistar Multimedia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 49,563. The closing price for the day was 15.14.

