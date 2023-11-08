United Spirits Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of United Spirits was ₹1081.55 and the closing price was ₹1082.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1088 and a low of ₹1070. The market capitalization of United Spirits is ₹78,306.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1097.4 and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,467 shares.
Top active call options for United Spirits at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1080.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹19.55 (+0.0%) & ₹27.45 (-2.31%) respectively.
Top active put options for United Spirits at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1070.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.55 (+10.51%) & ₹13.65 (+10.53%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|United Spirits
|1080.9
|-1.25
|-0.12
|1097.4
|730.9
|78619.35
|United Breweries
|1595.75
|-1.2
|-0.08
|1805.0
|1342.25
|42192.45
|Radico Khaitan
|1398.35
|32.05
|2.35
|1478.45
|910.0
|18692.27
|Tilaknagar Industries
|247.4
|-1.05
|-0.42
|265.8
|92.65
|4585.31
|Sula Vineyards
|482.2
|5.95
|1.25
|534.7
|305.55
|4064.6
On the last day, United Spirits had a trading volume of 13,467 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,082.15.
