United Spirits Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of United Spirits was ₹1081.55 and the closing price was ₹1082.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1088 and a low of ₹1070. The market capitalization of United Spirits is ₹78,306.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1097.4 and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.