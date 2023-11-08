Hello User
United Spirits Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:41 AM IST
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 1082.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1076.6 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits

On the last day, the open price of United Spirits was 1081.55 and the closing price was 1082.15. The stock reached a high of 1088 and a low of 1070. The market capitalization of United Spirits is 78,306.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1097.4 and the 52-week low is 730.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for United Spirits

Top active call options for United Spirits at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1080.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 19.55 (+0.0%) & 27.45 (-2.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for United Spirits at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of 1070.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1050.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.55 (+10.51%) & 13.65 (+10.53%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
United Spirits1080.9-1.25-0.121097.4730.978619.35
United Breweries1595.75-1.2-0.081805.01342.2542192.45
Radico Khaitan1398.3532.052.351478.45910.018692.27
Tilaknagar Industries247.4-1.05-0.42265.892.654585.31
Sula Vineyards482.25.951.25534.7305.554064.6
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1082.15 on last trading day

On the last day, United Spirits had a trading volume of 13,467 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,082.15.

