Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 1082.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1100.4 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits

The last day of United Spirits saw an open price of 1081.55 and a close price of 1082.15. The stock had a high of 1107.6 and a low of 1070. The market capitalization of United Spirits is currently at 80037.69 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 1097.4 and a 52-week low of 730.9. The BSE volume for the day was 36728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.15%
3 Months9.64%
6 Months38.47%
YTD25.3%
1 Year22.96%
09 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST United Spirits share price Today :United Spirits trading at ₹1100.4, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹1082.15

The current price of United Spirits stock is 1100.4. The stock has experienced a 1.69% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 18.25.

09 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1082.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of United Spirits on the BSE was 36,728 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,082.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.