United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Soars with Strong Trading Performance

The last day of United Spirits saw an open price of ₹1081.55 and a close price of ₹1082.15. The stock had a high of ₹1107.6 and a low of ₹1070. The market capitalization of United Spirits is currently at ₹80037.69 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1097.4 and a 52-week low of ₹730.9. The BSE volume for the day was 36728 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.15%
|3 Months
|9.64%
|6 Months
|38.47%
|YTD
|25.3%
|1 Year
|22.96%
The current price of United Spirits stock is ₹1100.4. The stock has experienced a 1.69% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 18.25.
On the last day of trading, the volume of United Spirits on the BSE was 36,728 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,082.15.
