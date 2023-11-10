United Spirits Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

United Spirits' stock opened at ₹1100 and closed at ₹1099.7 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹1110.1 and a low of ₹1071.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹79623.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1107.6 and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The total BSE volume for the stock was 115304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.