United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, United Spirits had an opening price of ₹1081.45 and a closing price of ₹1081.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1081.45 and a low of ₹1062.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77,932.01 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1110.1 and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,550 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

United Spirits share price live: Today's Price range United Spirits stock's low price for the day was ₹1062.6, while the high price was ₹1081.45.

United Spirits share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 3 3 Buy 7 7 7 7 Hold 7 7 7 7 Sell 4 4 4 4 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits trading at ₹1074.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1081.65 The current data of United Spirits stock shows that the price is ₹1074.95 with a percent change of -0.62. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.62% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -6.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹6.7 in value. Click here for United Spirits Profit Loss

United Spirits share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap United Spirits 1074.95 -6.7 -0.62 1110.1 730.9 78186.58 United Breweries 1708.3 -10.0 -0.58 1805.0 1342.25 45168.33 Radico Khaitan 1593.9 -21.15 -1.31 1882.05 945.05 21306.26 Tilaknagar Industries 244.0 -7.55 -3.0 291.0 92.65 4522.3 Sula Vineyards 476.9 2.0 0.42 534.7 305.55 4019.93

United Spirits December futures opened at 1078.95 as against previous close of 1088.9 United Spirits is currently trading at a spot price of 1074.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 1076.45, while the offer price is 1076.9. There is a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for United Spirits stands at 8,528,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1081.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for United Spirits was 15,575 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,081.65.