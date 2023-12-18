Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits shares plummet as company reports disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 12:17 PM IST
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1081.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1074.95 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits Stock Price Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, United Spirits had an opening price of 1081.45 and a closing price of 1081.65. The stock reached a high of 1081.45 and a low of 1062.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 77,932.01 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1110.1 and the 52-week low is 730.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 12:17 PM IST United Spirits share price live: Today's Price range

United Spirits stock's low price for the day was 1062.6, while the high price was 1081.45.

18 Dec 2023, 12:00 PM IST United Spirits share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy7777
Hold7777
Sell4444
Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2023, 11:57 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits trading at ₹1074.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1081.65

The current data of United Spirits stock shows that the price is 1074.95 with a percent change of -0.62. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.62% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -6.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by 6.7 in value.

Click here for United Spirits Profit Loss

18 Dec 2023, 11:38 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
United Spirits1074.95-6.7-0.621110.1730.978186.58
United Breweries1708.3-10.0-0.581805.01342.2545168.33
Radico Khaitan1593.9-21.15-1.311882.05945.0521306.26
Tilaknagar Industries244.0-7.55-3.0291.092.654522.3
Sula Vineyards476.92.00.42534.7305.554019.93
18 Dec 2023, 11:29 AM IST United Spirits December futures opened at 1078.95 as against previous close of 1088.9

United Spirits is currently trading at a spot price of 1074.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 1076.45, while the offer price is 1076.9. There is a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for United Spirits stands at 8,528,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 11:16 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of United Spirits stock today was 1062.6, while the high price reached 1081.45.

18 Dec 2023, 11:00 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1081.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for United Spirits was 15,575 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1,081.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.