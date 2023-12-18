United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits shares plummet as company reports disappointing earnings

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, United Spirits had an opening price of ₹1081.45 and a closing price of ₹1081.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1081.45 and a low of ₹1062.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77,932.01 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1110.1 and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,550 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
United Spirits stock's low price for the day was ₹1062.6, while the high price was ₹1081.45.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data of United Spirits stock shows that the price is ₹1074.95 with a percent change of -0.62. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.62% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -6.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹6.7 in value.
Click here for United Spirits Profit Loss
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|United Spirits
|1074.95
|-6.7
|-0.62
|1110.1
|730.9
|78186.58
|United Breweries
|1708.3
|-10.0
|-0.58
|1805.0
|1342.25
|45168.33
|Radico Khaitan
|1593.9
|-21.15
|-1.31
|1882.05
|945.05
|21306.26
|Tilaknagar Industries
|244.0
|-7.55
|-3.0
|291.0
|92.65
|4522.3
|Sula Vineyards
|476.9
|2.0
|0.42
|534.7
|305.55
|4019.93
United Spirits is currently trading at a spot price of 1074.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 1076.45, while the offer price is 1076.9. There is a bid quantity of 700 and an offer quantity of 700. The open interest for United Spirits stands at 8,528,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The low price of United Spirits stock today was ₹1062.6, while the high price reached ₹1081.45.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for United Spirits was 15,575 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,081.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!