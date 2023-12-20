Hello User
United Spirits Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 1104.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1085.3 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits Stock Price Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of United Spirits was 1112, the close price was 1104.55, the high was 1112.3, and the low was 1083.45. The market capitalization of the company is 78,939.39 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1115 and the 52-week low is 730.9. The BSE volume for the day was 24,045 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1104.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, United Spirits had a trading volume of 24,045 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1104.55.

