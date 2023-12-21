United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Soars in Trading Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of United Spirits opened at ₹1085.3 and closed at ₹1086.45. The highest price of the day was ₹1094.95, while the lowest price was ₹1050. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77004.63 crore. The 52-week high and low prices of the stock are ₹1115 and ₹730.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 61780 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

United Spirits share price NSE Live :United Spirits trading at ₹1066.1, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1058.7 The current data of United Spirits stock shows that the stock price is ₹1066.1. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

United Spirits share price live: Today's Price range United Spirits stock reached a low of ₹1048.25 and a high of ₹1064.95 today.

United Spirits December futures opened at 1045.0 as against previous close of 1058.25 United Spirits is currently trading at a spot price of 1060.65. The bid price is 1060.4 and the offer price is 1061.3. The offer quantity stands at 700 while the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest for the stock is 8096200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

United Spirits Live Updates UNITED SPIRITS More Information

United Spirits share price update :United Spirits trading at ₹1061.2, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1058.7 The current data of United Spirits stock shows that the price is ₹1061.2, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 2.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.24% and the net change in price is ₹2.5.

United Spirits share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.18% 3 Months -3.32% 6 Months 18.25% YTD 20.79% 1 Year 15.47%

United Spirits share price Today :United Spirits trading at ₹1058.7, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹1086.45 The current data for United Spirits stock shows that the price is ₹1058.7. There has been a percent change of -2.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -27.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1086.45 on last trading day On the last day of trading for United Spirits on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 61,780 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at ₹1,086.45.