United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 1058.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1066.1 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits Stock Price Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of United Spirits opened at 1085.3 and closed at 1086.45. The highest price of the day was 1094.95, while the lowest price was 1050. The market capitalization of the company is 77004.63 crore. The 52-week high and low prices of the stock are 1115 and 730.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 61780 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST United Spirits share price NSE Live :United Spirits trading at ₹1066.1, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1058.7

The current data of United Spirits stock shows that the stock price is 1066.1. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Today's Price range

United Spirits stock reached a low of 1048.25 and a high of 1064.95 today.

21 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST United Spirits December futures opened at 1045.0 as against previous close of 1058.25

United Spirits is currently trading at a spot price of 1060.65. The bid price is 1060.4 and the offer price is 1061.3. The offer quantity stands at 700 while the bid quantity is also 700. The open interest for the stock is 8096200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST United Spirits Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST United Spirits share price update :United Spirits trading at ₹1061.2, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1058.7

The current data of United Spirits stock shows that the price is 1061.2, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 2.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.24% and the net change in price is 2.5.

21 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.18%
3 Months-3.32%
6 Months18.25%
YTD20.79%
1 Year15.47%
21 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST United Spirits share price Today :United Spirits trading at ₹1058.7, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹1086.45

The current data for United Spirits stock shows that the price is 1058.7. There has been a percent change of -2.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -27.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1086.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for United Spirits on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 61,780 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 1,086.45.

