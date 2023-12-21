United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Soars in Trading Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of United Spirits opened at ₹1085.3 and closed at ₹1086.45. The highest price of the day was ₹1094.95, while the lowest price was ₹1050. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77004.63 crore. The 52-week high and low prices of the stock are ₹1115 and ₹730.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 61780 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.