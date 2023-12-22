Hello User
United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Stock Rises Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1058.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1060 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits Stock Price Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, United Spirits' open price was 1054.9 and its close price was 1058.7. The stock reached a high of 1067.35 and a low of 1048.25. Its market capitalization is 77099.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1115 and the 52-week low is 730.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 22475 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST United Spirits share price Today :United Spirits trading at ₹1060, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1058.7

The current stock price of United Spirits is 1060 with a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.3, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.3 points.

22 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1058.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, United Spirits on the BSE saw a volume of 22,475 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1058.7.

