United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Stock Rises Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, United Spirits' open price was ₹1054.9 and its close price was ₹1058.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1067.35 and a low of ₹1048.25. Its market capitalization is ₹77099.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1115 and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 22475 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of United Spirits is ₹1060 with a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.3, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.3 points.
On the last day of trading, United Spirits on the BSE saw a volume of 22,475 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1058.7.
