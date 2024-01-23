Hello User
United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 2.43 %. The stock closed at 1082.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1108.65 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits Stock Price Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of United Spirits was 1093.05. The close price was 1082.35. The high for the day was 1111.7, while the low was 1080. The market capitalization of the company is 80637.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1131.15, and the 52-week low is 730.9. The BSE volume for the day was 17776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST United Spirits share price Today :United Spirits trading at ₹1108.65, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹1082.35

The current price of United Spirits stock is 1108.65, with a percent change of 2.43 and a net change of 26.3. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

23 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1082.35 on last trading day

On the last day, United Spirits had a trading volume of 17776 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1082.35.

