United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Soars in Trading Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of United Spirits was ₹1093.05. The close price was ₹1082.35. The high for the day was ₹1111.7, while the low was ₹1080. The market capitalization of the company is ₹80637.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1131.15, and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The BSE volume for the day was 17776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.