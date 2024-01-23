United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Soars in Trading Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of United Spirits was ₹1093.05. The close price was ₹1082.35. The high for the day was ₹1111.7, while the low was ₹1080. The market capitalization of the company is ₹80637.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1131.15, and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The BSE volume for the day was 17776 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of United Spirits stock is ₹1108.65, with a percent change of 2.43 and a net change of 26.3. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.
On the last day, United Spirits had a trading volume of 17776 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1082.35.
