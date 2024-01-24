Hello User
United Spirits Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1108.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1107.85 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits Stock Price Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : United Spirits had an open price of 1114.85 and a close price of 1108.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1128.9 and a low of 1097 during the day. The market capitalization of United Spirits is 80579.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1131.15 and the 52-week low is 730.9. The BSE volume for United Spirits was 40113 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1108.65 on last trading day

On the last day, United Spirits had a BSE volume of 40,113 shares and closed at a price of 1,108.65.

