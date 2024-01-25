United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Stock Plummets in Bearish Trading

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, United Spirits opened at ₹1148.65 and closed at ₹1107.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹1148.65 and the low was ₹1093. The market capitalization of United Spirits is ₹80,848.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1131.15 and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 86,625 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.53%
|3 Months
|-0.84%
|6 Months
|13.04%
|YTD
|-0.5%
|1 Year
|36.18%
On the last day of trading, United Spirits had a volume of 86,625 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1107.85.
