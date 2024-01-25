Hello User
United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Stock Plummets in Bearish Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 1111.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1098.55 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits Stock Price Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, United Spirits opened at 1148.65 and closed at 1107.85. The stock's high for the day was 1148.65 and the low was 1093. The market capitalization of United Spirits is 80,848.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1131.15 and the 52-week low is 730.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 86,625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST United Spirits share price update :United Spirits trading at ₹1098.55, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1111.55

The current stock price of United Spirits is 1098.55 with a percent change of -1.17. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.17% from its previous closing price. The net change is -13, which means the stock has decreased by 13. Overall, the stock is showing a slight negative trend.

25 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST United Spirits share price NSE Live :United Spirits trading at ₹1099.4, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1111.55

The current data for United Spirits stock shows that the stock price is 1099.4. The percent change is -1.09%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 12.15.

25 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.53%
3 Months-0.84%
6 Months13.04%
YTD-0.5%
1 Year36.18%
25 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1107.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, United Spirits had a volume of 86,625 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1107.85.

