United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits Stock Plummets in Bearish Trading

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, United Spirits opened at ₹1148.65 and closed at ₹1107.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹1148.65 and the low was ₹1093. The market capitalization of United Spirits is ₹80,848.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1131.15 and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 86,625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.