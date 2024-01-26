Hello User
United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits stock plummets amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 1111.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1098.9 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits Stock Price Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, United Spirits opened at 1111.6 and closed at 1111.55. The stock reached a high of 1112 and a low of 1077.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 79928.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1131.15 and the 52-week low is 730.9. The BSE volume for the day was 35985 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.48%
3 Months-3.15%
6 Months9.94%
YTD-1.95%
1 Year42.61%
26 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST United Spirits share price Today :United Spirits trading at ₹1098.9, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹1111.55

The current stock price of United Spirits is 1098.9. It has decreased by -1.14% or -12.65 points from its previous closing price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1111.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for United Spirits on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 35,985 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 1,111.55.

