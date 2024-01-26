United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits stock plummets amid market downturn

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day, United Spirits opened at ₹1111.6 and closed at ₹1111.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1112 and a low of ₹1077.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹79928.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1131.15 and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The BSE volume for the day was 35985 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.48%
|3 Months
|-3.15%
|6 Months
|9.94%
|YTD
|-1.95%
|1 Year
|42.61%
The current stock price of United Spirits is ₹1098.9. It has decreased by -1.14% or -12.65 points from its previous closing price.
On the last day of trading for United Spirits on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 35,985 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹1,111.55.
