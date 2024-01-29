United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits sees gains in trading

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of United Spirits was ₹1111.6, while the close price was ₹1111.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1112 and a low of ₹1077.85 during the day. The market capitalization of United Spirits is ₹79928.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1148.65, and the 52-week low is ₹730.9. The BSE volume for United Spirits was 35,985 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

United Spirits share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap United Spirits 1095.2 -0.35 -0.03 1148.65 730.9 79659.47 United Breweries 1816.75 -25.4 -1.38 1913.5 1342.25 48035.81 Radico Khaitan 1640.75 -10.7 -0.65 1882.05 1025.9 21932.52 Sula Vineyards 664.9 8.5 1.29 699.75 326.55 5604.63 Tilaknagar Industries 238.45 -0.5 -0.21 291.0 95.5 4419.43

United Spirits January futures opened at 1107.5 as against previous close of 1102.3 United Spirits is a leading liquor company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1096.85. The bid and offer prices are Rs. 1105.7 and Rs. 1106.5 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 700 each. The open interest for the stock is 7,858,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

United Spirits share price update :United Spirits trading at ₹1097.9, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1095.55 The current stock price of United Spirits is ₹1097.9 with a net change of 2.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.21. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

United Spirits share price live: Today's Price range The stock of United Spirits reached a low of ₹1095.55 and a high of ₹1120.10 today.

United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits trading at ₹1102.2, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1095.55 The current data shows that the stock price of United Spirits is ₹1102.2. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.65 points. Click here for United Spirits Dividend

United Spirits share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of United Spirits stock is ₹1095.55 and the high price is ₹1120.1.

United Spirits January futures opened at 1107.5 as against previous close of 1102.3 United Spirits is currently trading at a spot price of 1105. The bid price is 1111.0 and the offer price is 1111.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 700. The open interest for the stock is 7875000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

United Spirits Live Updates UNITED SPIRITS More Information

United Spirits share price Today :United Spirits trading at ₹1107.7, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1095.55 The stock price of United Spirits is currently at ₹1107.7. It has experienced a 1.11% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 12.15.

United Spirits share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.48% 3 Months -3.15% 6 Months 9.94% YTD -1.95% 1 Year 42.61%

United Spirits share price update :United Spirits trading at ₹1110.3, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1095.55 The current stock price of United Spirits is ₹1110.3. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.35, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 14.75, suggesting a positive movement.

United Spirits share price NSE Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1111.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading, United Spirits had a volume of 35,985 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,111.55.