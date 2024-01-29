Hello User
United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1095.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1097.9 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits Stock Price Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of United Spirits was 1111.6, while the close price was 1111.55. The stock reached a high of 1112 and a low of 1077.85 during the day. The market capitalization of United Spirits is 79928.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1148.65, and the 52-week low is 730.9. The BSE volume for United Spirits was 35,985 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:44 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
United Spirits1095.2-0.35-0.031148.65730.979659.47
United Breweries1816.75-25.4-1.381913.51342.2548035.81
Radico Khaitan1640.75-10.7-0.651882.051025.921932.52
Sula Vineyards664.98.51.29699.75326.555604.63
Tilaknagar Industries238.45-0.5-0.21291.095.54419.43
29 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST United Spirits January futures opened at 1107.5 as against previous close of 1102.3

United Spirits is a leading liquor company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1096.85. The bid and offer prices are Rs. 1105.7 and Rs. 1106.5 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 700 each. The open interest for the stock is 7,858,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST United Spirits share price update :United Spirits trading at ₹1097.9, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1095.55

The current stock price of United Spirits is 1097.9 with a net change of 2.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.21. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

29 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of United Spirits reached a low of 1095.55 and a high of 1120.10 today.

29 Jan 2024, 10:51 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
United Spirits1098.52.950.271148.65730.979899.49
United Breweries1821.1-21.05-1.141913.51342.2548150.82
Radico Khaitan1641.8-9.65-0.581882.051025.921946.56
Sula Vineyards665.18.71.33699.75326.555606.32
Tilaknagar Industries239.10.150.06291.095.54431.48
29 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits trading at ₹1102.2, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1095.55

The current data shows that the stock price of United Spirits is 1102.2. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.65 points.

Click here for United Spirits Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of United Spirits stock is 1095.55 and the high price is 1120.1.

29 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST United Spirits January futures opened at 1107.5 as against previous close of 1102.3

United Spirits is currently trading at a spot price of 1105. The bid price is 1111.0 and the offer price is 1111.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 700. The open interest for the stock is 7875000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST United Spirits Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST United Spirits share price Today :United Spirits trading at ₹1107.7, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1095.55

The stock price of United Spirits is currently at 1107.7. It has experienced a 1.11% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 12.15.

29 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.48%
3 Months-3.15%
6 Months9.94%
YTD-1.95%
1 Year42.61%
29 Jan 2024, 09:24 AM IST United Spirits share price update :United Spirits trading at ₹1110.3, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1095.55

The current stock price of United Spirits is 1110.3. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.35, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 14.75, suggesting a positive movement.

29 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST United Spirits share price NSE Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1111.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, United Spirits had a volume of 35,985 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,111.55.

