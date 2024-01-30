Hello User
United Spirits share price Today Live Updates : United Spirits sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

United Spirits stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1093.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1096.4 per share. Investors should monitor United Spirits stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

United Spirits Stock Price Today

United Spirits Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, United Spirits had an opening price of 1098.9 and a closing price of 1095.55. The stock's high for the day was 1120.1 and the low was 1089.35. The market capitalization for United Spirits is 79,717.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1148.65 and the 52-week low is 730.9. The BSE volume for United Spirits on this day was 14,756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST United Spirits share price NSE Live :United Spirits trading at ₹1096.4, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1093.9

The current price of United Spirits stock is 1096.4. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of United Spirits reached a low of 1091.6 and a high of 1103.75 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST United Spirits January futures opened at 1101.0 as against previous close of 1102.45

United Spirits is currently trading at a spot price of 1098.25. The bid price is 1106.4 and the offer price is 1107.25. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is also 700. The stock has an open interest of 7873600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST United Spirits Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST United Spirits share price update :United Spirits trading at ₹1096, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1095.55

The current data of United Spirits stock shows that the stock price is 1096. There has been a small percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.45, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST United Spirits share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.04%
3 Months-5.15%
6 Months7.68%
YTD-2.13%
1 Year42.59%
30 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST United Spirits share price Today :United Spirits trading at ₹1096, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1095.55

The current data for United Spirits stock shows that the price is 1096. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a very small increase. The net change is 0.45, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock's value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST United Spirits share price Live :United Spirits closed at ₹1095.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of United Spirits on the BSE was 14,756 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,095.55.

