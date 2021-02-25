Market LIVE Updates: Sensex past 51K, Nifty crosses 15K; banks gain

Rupee slips 6 paise to 72.41 against US dollar in early trade





The rupee slipped by 6 paise to 72.41 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday tracking weakness in Asian peers. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.35 against the US dollar, then lost further ground and touched 72.41, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.35 against the American currency.