Market LIVE Updates: Sensex past 51K, Nifty crosses 15K; banks gain

Rupee slips 6 paise to 72.41 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee slipped by 6 paise to 72.41 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday tracking weakness in Asian peers. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.35 against the US dollar, then lost further ground and touched 72.41, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.35 against the American currency.

Nureca lists at ₹635 a piece The healthcare and wellness company's initial public offer was subscribed 39.93 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank crosses ₹9 tn mcap for the first time HDFC Bank Ltd crossed ₹9 trillion in market capitalisation for the first time on Thursday becoming India's third firm and first lender to achieve this milestone. Shares of HDFC Bank hit a record high of ₹1,635 in the early trade on BSE with market cap of ₹9.01 trillion. So far this year, HDFC Bank has risen rose 13.5%. Earlier, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd have achieved this landmark. Currently, RIL is India's most valued firm with an mcap of ₹13.25 followed by TCS with an mcap of ₹11.17 trillion.

Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 bn via dollar bonds Bharti Airtel said it has raised !.25 billion by issuing dollar bonds in two tranches of $750 million and $500 million. The latter was issued by its wholly owned Mauritius-based unit Network i2i Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Thursday led by gains in AXIS Bank, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki. Sensex opened at 51,323.53, up 541.84 points or 1.07%, while Nifty climbed 97.85 points or 0.65% to 15,079.85. Axis Bank, rising 2.24%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by ONGC, Maruti and SBI. Meanwhile, UltraTech and Dr Reddy were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 28 opened in the green. View Full Image BSE Sensex

Instability at telecom service providers led to halt: NSE NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we received communication of instability of all their links from both the service providers. While there was no impact to the trading system, this instability resulted in an impact to the online risk management system. Market functioning could not continue normally and hence had to be shut down. Trading resumed at 3:45. A detailed root cause analysis is awaited, NSE said adding that it is in touch with Sebi about the developments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Market pre-opening

Indian stocks traded higher on Thursday in the pre-opening session. At 9:05am Sensex was at 51,211.02, up 429.33 points or 0.85%, while Nifty was at 14,982.00 up 274.20 or 1.86%.

Markets at close on Wednesday The markets gained nearly 2% in an extended trading session on Wednesday. Markets were hit by a technical outage that disrupted trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for nearly four hours. On Wednesday, in extended trade till 5pm, the BSE Sensex ended at 50,781.69, up 1,030.28 points or 2.07%, while the 50-share index Nifty ended at 14,982, up 274.20 points or 1.86%. The lifting of a government business embargo to private lenders drove a rally led by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and the HDFC twins. Meanwhile, TCS, Power GRID and Dr Reddy's ended in the red with four others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian markets firm up Asian markets firmed up on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that interest rates would stay low, calming market worries that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten the monetary policy. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1.37%. South Korea's KOSPI added 2%. Singapore's SGX Nifty climbed 0.6%. Australia's ASX200 rose 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.6%.