Upl Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM ISTLivemint
Upl stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 624.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 618.45 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Upl's stock opened at ₹622.85 and closed at ₹624.35. The high for the day was ₹623.35, while the low was ₹610.95. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹46,458.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹621. The BSE volume for the day was 82,117 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:09:43 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹624.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading for UPL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 82,133. The closing price for the day was ₹624.35.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!