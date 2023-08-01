comScore
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Sees Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:04 PM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 624.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 626.15 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

On the last day, Upl's stock opened at 622.85 and closed at 624.35. The stock's high for the day was 623.35, while the low was 610.95. The company's market cap is currently at 46,451.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 807, and the 52-week low is 621. The stock saw a BSE volume of 82,229 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:04:31 PM IST

UPL shares hit a new low on subdued June qtr, weak outlook

https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/upl-shares-hit-a-new-low-on-subdued-june-qtr-weak-outlook-11690875051379.html

01 Aug 2023, 01:01:04 PM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹626.15, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹624.35

Based on the current data, UPL stock is priced at 626.15. The stock has experienced a 0.29% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.8.

Click here for Upl Dividend

01 Aug 2023, 12:46:00 PM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹626.1, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹624.35

Upl stock is currently trading at 626.1 with a net change of 1.75, representing a percent change of 0.28.

01 Aug 2023, 12:33:39 PM IST

Upl Live Updates

01 Aug 2023, 12:30:19 PM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹626.5, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹624.35

The current data of UPL stock shows that the stock price is 626.5. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.15, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.15.

01 Aug 2023, 12:16:46 PM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹622.85, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹624.35

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 622.85. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 1.5.

01 Aug 2023, 12:01:46 PM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹624.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹624.35

The current data of Upl stock shows that its price is 624.15. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.2, further confirming the decrease in value.

Click here for Upl Profit Loss

01 Aug 2023, 11:52:30 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹622, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹624.35

The current stock price of Upl is 622, representing a decrease of 0.38%. This corresponds to a net change of -2.35.

01 Aug 2023, 11:30:55 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹621, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹624.35

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 621. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

01 Aug 2023, 11:18:22 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹619.45, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹624.35

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 619.45. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.9, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

01 Aug 2023, 11:10:17 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹624.35 yesterday

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 82,231 shares, with a closing price of 624.35.

