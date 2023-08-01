Upl Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

On the last day, Upl's stock opened at ₹622.85 and closed at ₹624.35. The high for the day was ₹623.35, while the low was ₹610.95. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹46,458.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹621. The BSE volume for the day was 82,117 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.