Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 570 per share. The stock is currently trading at 569 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, UPL opened at 574.9 and closed at 570. The highest price recorded during the day was 574.9, while the lowest price was 566.55. The market capitalization of UPL is 42,709.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 528.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 17,257.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹569, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹570

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is 569. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in price. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of 1 in the stock price.

01 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹570 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,257. The closing price for the shares was 570.

