Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, UPL opened at ₹574.9 and closed at ₹570. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹574.9, while the lowest price was ₹566.55. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹42,709.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 17,257.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.