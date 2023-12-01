Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, UPL opened at ₹574.9 and closed at ₹570. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹574.9, while the lowest price was ₹566.55. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹42,709.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 17,257.
The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is ₹569. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in price. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of 1 in the stock price.
